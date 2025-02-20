Another suspect arrested in connection with Ganemulla Sanjeewa murder

The driver of the van used by the gunman in the “Ganemulla Sanjeewa” shooting to flee towards Puttalam, has also been arrested by police.

This was confirmed by Minister of Public Security Ananda Wijepala during today’s (20) parliamentary session.

The suspected gunman who shot and killed notorious drug trafficker and criminal gang leader Sanjeewa Kumara Samararathne, also known as “Ganemulla Sanjeewa”, inside the Hulftsdorp Court Complex was arrested on Wednesday evening (19) in the Palaviya area in Puttalam by Police Special Task Force (STF) personnel, while fleeing in a van.

The infamous gang leader known as “Ganemulla Sanjeewa” was fatally shot last morning (19) in the No. 05 Magistrate’s Court within the Aluthkade Courts Complex (Hulftsdorp).

“Ganemulla Sanjeewa,” who was remanded in custody at Boosa Prison, was escorted to court this morning (19) by prison officials for court proceedings. He was a suspect in 19 murder cases, according to police.

Police have also discovered the revolver-type firearm which was used in the shooting inside the court complex.