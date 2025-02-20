Two more wanted Sri Lankan criminals repatriated from India

Two other wanted Sri Lankan suspects, who were arrested in Chennai, India, along with the Police Constable (PC) who aided in the escape attempt of notorious drug trafficker Nadun Chinthaka Wickremeratne alias “Harak Kata” from Criminal Investigation Department (CID) custody and later fled the island, have been brought to the island this morning (20).

One of the two suspects flown back to the island by CID officers today has been identified as Aroshan Madushanka, who is a suspect involved in the murder of ‘Sunshine Sudda’, the police said.

In addition, Eranga Pushpakumara Hettiarachchi, alias ‘Shiva,’ who had escaped from the Commando Regiment of Sri Lanka Army and was hiding in India, was also brought back to Sri Lanka. He is accused of involvement in several murders in the Southern Province.

The two suspects were arrested while traveling on a bus in Chennai. With the assistance of Interpol, these suspects were arrested following the issuance of an Interpol Red Notice, according to police.

They were arrested by officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) and later handed over to the Matara Divisional Crimes Unit for further investigation.