Police seek public assistance to arrest woman who aided court shooting, offers reward

The Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) has requested public assistance to trace the suspected woman who provided the weapon to the gunman inside the Aluthkade Courts Complex for the shooting which killed the notorious organized criminal Sanjeewa Kumara Samararatne, alias “Ganemulla Sanjeewa”.

Suspect Details:

Name: Pinpura Devage Ishara Sewwandi

Age: 25 years

NIC Number: 995892480V

Address: 243/01, Negombo Road, Jaya Mawatha, Katuwellegama

Police have released photographs of the suspect to the media to facilitate her arrest. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact the following numbers:

Contact Numbers:

Director, Colombo Crimes Division – 071-8591727

Police Inspector, Colombo Crimes Division – 071-8591735

Additionally, Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Priyantha Weerasuriya has announced a cash reward from the Police Reward Fund for anyone providing information leading to the suspect’s arrest. Sri Lanka Police have assured that all informants’ identities will be kept strictly confidential.

The photographs of the suspect are shown below;