No relatives come forward to claim body of Ganemulla Sanjeewa

February 20, 2025   12:33 pm

No relatives of Sanjeewa Kumara Samararatne, also known as “Ganemulla Sanjeewa”, who was killed in a shooting inside the Magistrate’s Court No. 05 at the Aluthkade Courts Complex on Wednesday (19), have come forward to claim his remains.

As a result, his body remains at the Colombo Police Mortuary, awaiting collection by family members, the police said.

The infamous gang leader known as “Ganemulla Sanjeewa” was fatally shot last morning (19) in the No. 05 Magistrate’s Court within the Aluthkade Courts Complex (Hulftsdorp).

He had been remanded at Boosa Prison and was escorted to court by prison officials for legal proceedings. According to police, he was a suspect in 19 murder cases.

Police have also discovered the revolver-type firearm which was used in the shooting inside the court complex, and have arrested two suspects, including the alleged shooter.

Meanwhile, heightened security measures were observed at the entrance gates of the Aluthkade Courts Complex this morning (Feb. 20).

