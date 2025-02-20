Sri Lanka and India to jointly establish solar power plants in Trinco

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal presented by the Minister of Power and Energy to take further necessary steps related to the establishment of two solar power plants with capacity of 50 Megawatt and 70 Megawatt at Sampur in Trincomalee, as a joint venture between Sri Lanka and India.

The Cabinet Spokesman, Minister Nalinda Jayatissa stated that consensus has been reached between the government of Sri Lanka and the government of India to establish solar power plants with capacity of 50 Megawatt (stage 1) and 70 Megawatt (stage 2) at Sampur in Trincomalee on the basis of construction, ownership, and operation by the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) and National Thermal Power Corporation of India as a joint venture between two governments.

He said it has been decided to implement the proposed 50 MW solar power project by the Trincomalee Power Company Ltd, established as a partnership by the CEB and National Thermal Power Corporation of India to implement the charcoal power project, which was planned to be constructed at Sampur in Trincomalee.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal presented by the Minister of Power and Energy to take further necessary steps to implement the proposed project, the Cabinet Spokesman said today.