Suspects in Ganemulla Sanjeewa murder to be detained under PTA

The Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) has informed the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court that two suspects are currently in police custody in connection with the murder of “Ganemulla Sanjeewa” and that they will be detained under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) for further investigations.

Accordingly, the court was told that the suspected gunman of the shooting and the driver of the vehicle he used to flee were arrested and will be detained under the PTA for further investigations.