Schools in Northern Province to remain closed on Feb. 27

Schools in Northern Province to remain closed on Feb. 27

February 20, 2025   07:00 pm

All government and government-approved private schools in the Northern Province will remain closed on February 27 (Thursday), the Governor of the Northern Province has announced.

The Governor of the Northern Province N. Vedanayagan mentioned that this decision was taken in view of the Maha Shivaratri holiday which falls on Wednesday (Feb. 26).

Meanwhile, steps will be taken to cover the academic activities scheduled for that day on March 01 (Saturday) instead, he noted.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

2025 Budget lays the foundation for a strong economy - President (English)

2025 Budget lays the foundation for a strong economy - President (English)

Govt vows to crack down on underworld after Aluthkade Court shooting (English)

Govt vows to crack down on underworld after Aluthkade Court shooting (English)

Ganemulla Sanjeeva's killer involved in Dehiwala double murder? (English)

Ganemulla Sanjeeva's killer involved in Dehiwala double murder? (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Namal served indictments over misappropriation of Rs. 70 million (English)

Namal served indictments over misappropriation of Rs. 70 million (English)

Finance Secretary and CBSL Governor join post-budget discussion in Colombo (English)

Finance Secretary and CBSL Governor join post-budget discussion in Colombo (English)

Sri Lankas Air quality drops across cities (English)

Sri Lankas Air quality drops across cities (English)