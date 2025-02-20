Schools in Northern Province to remain closed on Feb. 27

All government and government-approved private schools in the Northern Province will remain closed on February 27 (Thursday), the Governor of the Northern Province has announced.

The Governor of the Northern Province N. Vedanayagan mentioned that this decision was taken in view of the Maha Shivaratri holiday which falls on Wednesday (Feb. 26).

Meanwhile, steps will be taken to cover the academic activities scheduled for that day on March 01 (Saturday) instead, he noted.