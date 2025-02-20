Ganemulla Sanjeewa murder a Rs. 15 million contract - killer confesses

The suspect arrested in connection with the assassination of the notorious drug trafficker and criminal gang leader Sanjeewa Kumara Samararatne, alias “Ganemulla Sanjeewa”, has confessed to carrying out the murder based on a contract of Rs. 15 million, police sources revealed.



During the interrogation, the suspect has revealed that the assassination was orchestrated by underworld figures infamously known by the aliases “Kehelbaddara Padme”, “Commando Salinda”, and “Avishka”.



The suspect has further stated that he was paid Rs. 200,000 fortnightly as part of the agreement.



According to the confession, the shooter received the firearm inside the court premises from a female accomplice, identified as 25-year-old Pingpura Devage Ishara Sewwandi, a resident of Katuwellegama, Negombo. The suspect also admitted to having a close relationship with the woman.



He has later concealed the weapon in his waist before opening fire on “Ganemulla Sanjeewa” inside the No. 05 Magistrate’s Court in Hulftsdorp Courts Complex.



Following the shooting, the gunman has fled the scene using a rental vehicle booked via a ride-hailing app as a pre-arranged vehicle had failed to show up.



After reaching an area near Negombo, he and the female suspect visited a shop to purchase new clothing. He has stated that he then rented a van in order to travel to Kalpitiya, from where he intended to flee to India.



Further revelations from the suspect indicate that criminal figure known as “Avishka” had provided him with the necessary fake identification cards. Additionally, he confessed to also carrying out the recent double murder in Watarappala, Mount Lavinia.



Meanwhile, the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) informed the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court today that the shooter and the van driver who assisted him have been detained under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) as investigations continue. A further report was submitted to the court today.



Police are now seeking public assistance in locating Pingpura Devage Ishara Sewwandi, who allegedly aided the shooter. Her grandmother has claimed that she has not returned home for some time.



Investigations have also revealed that following the murder, Sewwandi had made a phone call to an officer attached to the Negombo Police Station. She was reportedly required to appear at the Negombo Police Station on the first Sunday of each month in connection with a prior drug-related offense.



However, during the call, she had informed the officer that she would not be able to appear next month as she was planning to travel to Dubai. The officer had warned her that she could not leave the country without a court order, leading to an official statement being recorded from him.



Police urge anyone with information regarding the female suspect’s whereabouts to contact the following numbers:



071-8591727 – Director, Colombo Crimes Division

071-8591735 – OIC, Colombo Crimes Division



Suspect’s Details:

Name: Pinpura Devage Ishara Sewwandi

Age: 25 years

NIC Number: 995892480V

Address: 243/01, Negombo Road, Jaya Mawatha, Katuwellegama

Additionally, Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Priyantha Weerasuriya has announced a cash reward from the Police Reward Fund for anyone providing information leading to the suspect’s arrest. Sri Lanka Police have assured that all informants’ identities will be kept strictly confidential.



Meanwhile, the post-mortem examination of Ganemulla Sanjeewa’s body was conducted today at the Colombo Police Mortuary, with his elder sister present to claim the remains later on.



In light of the attack, security has been significantly tightened at the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court premises since this morning (20).