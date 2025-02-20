24-hour service to issue passports only for one-day service applicants: Immigration Dept.

February 20, 2025   09:52 pm

The 24-hour service of the Immigration and Emigration Department to issue passports will function only for one-day service, says the Acting Controller of Immigration and Emigration.

Meanwhile, he added that applicants can register for the service between 6.00 a.m. and 12 noon from Monday to Friday.

The Department of Immigration and Emigration commenced providing services 24 hours every working day, starting on February 18, 2025, as per a decision made by the government aiming at minimizing the delays in passport issuance.

