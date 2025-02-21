Maldives draw valuable lessons from Sri Lankas economic recovery: Maldives FM

February 21, 2025   06:38 am

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has met with the visiting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Maldives, Abdulla Khaleel at the Presidential Secretariat on Thursday (20).  

During the meeting, Minister Khaleel extended his congratulations to President Dissanayake and the newly elected government on their electoral victory. He also expressed his appreciation for the positive changes taking place in Sri Lanka following the elections, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

Minister Khaleel commended Sri Lanka’s resilience in overcoming economic challenges and stated that the Maldives is closely observing Sri Lanka’s recovery efforts to draw valuable lessons for its own economic revival.  

He also extended an official invitation to President Dissanayake to visit the Maldives on an official state visit, the PMD mentioned.

President Dissanayake, in response, expressed his appreciation for the Maldives’ commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and reaffirmed Sri Lanka’s dedication to further enhancing cooperation between the two nations.  

The meeting was attended by Maldivian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Masood Imad, Foreign Secretary Fathimath Inaya, Additional Secretary Aminath Abdulla Didi and other senior Maldivian officials, along with other dignitaries.  

