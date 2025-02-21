A special discussion was held at the Parliament premises yesterday (20) to address the pressing issue of wild elephants being hit by trains, following the tragic accident that claimed the lives of six elephants near the 141st mile post between Galoya and Hingurakgoda railway stations.

The meeting was chaired by Minister of Transport and Highways Bimal Ratnayake and Minister of Environment Dhammika Patabendi, with the participation of senior officials from the Ministries of Transport, Environment, and Digital, as well as representatives from the Department of Railways, the Department of Wildlife Conservation, and various environmental organizations.

During the discussion, officials emphasized the need to enhance the visibility of railway tracks in high-risk areas and to incorporate modern technologies, including digital solutions, to mitigate such incidents.

One of the key proposals was the installation of advanced lighting systems on trains, ensuring better illumination both forward and to the sides, with a preference for white lights over yellow lights to improve visibility.

As part of the next phase of this initiative, all stakeholders will conduct an on-site inspection at the accident location tomorrow (22). The visit aims to assess the situation firsthand, finalize safety measures, and implement any additional necessary actions to prevent further tragedies.