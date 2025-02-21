Ven. Dr. Gallelle Sumanasiri Thero resigns as Rajarata Uni. Chancellor

February 21, 2025   08:37 am

Ven. Dr. Gallelle Sumanasiri Thero, who was appointed as Chancellor of the Rajarata University on 10 February, has tendered his resignation from the position.

In his resignation letter sent to the President’s Secretary, the Thero has stated that if his appointment to the position has caused distress to anyone, disagreement, or disruption to the peace that should prevail within the Maha Sangha, he considers the peace within the Maha Sangha to be more supreme than holding such a position.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake appointed Ven. Dr. Gallelle Sumanasiri Thero as the Chancellor of Rajarata University on February 10, 2025.

Earlier, controversies arose regarding the manner in which the former Chancellor of the university, who was also a member of the Maha Sangha, was removed from his position. This was followed by the appointment of Ven. Dr. Gallelle Sumanasiri Thero, which further fueled the debate.

Traditionally, members of the Maha Sangha who are appointed as Chancellors of state universities are not removed from their positions unless they resign voluntarily.

