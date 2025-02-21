Three including cop arrested over Middeniya shooting

Three including cop arrested over Middeniya shooting

February 21, 2025   10:27 am

Police have arrested three suspects including a police constable in connection with the Middeniya shooting incident which killed three persons including a father and his two children on Wednesday (19).

Minister of Public Security Ananda Wijepala confirmed this while making a special statement in Parliament this morning.

Three including the father, his six-year-old daughter and nine-year-old son, were killed following a shooting near Kadewatta Junction in Middeniya on Wednesday while they were travelling by motorcycle.

The motorcycle rider was killed on the spot, while his son and daughter were admitted to the Embilipitiya and Tangalle hospitals, respectively, with critical injuries.

However, the victim’s six-year-old daughter succumbed to her injuries shortly after while receiving treatment at Tangalle Hospital while his son succumbed to injuries the following day.

Police suspect that a T-56 assault rifle was used in the shooting, while investigations are ongoing.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Middeniya shooting victim had agreed to be a state witness: Minister (English)

Middeniya shooting victim had agreed to be a state witness: Minister (English)

Motion filed over 'name' of Ganemulla Sanjeewa's killer (English)

Motion filed over 'name' of Ganemulla Sanjeewa's killer (English)

Aluthkade Court shooting not a threat to national security: Public Security Minister (English)

Aluthkade Court shooting not a threat to national security: Public Security Minister (English)

'Ganemulla Sanjeewa' murder a Rs. 15 million contract - Shooter confesses during interrogation

'Ganemulla Sanjeewa' murder a Rs. 15 million contract - Shooter confesses during interrogation

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

2025 Budget lays the foundation for a strong economy - President (English)

2025 Budget lays the foundation for a strong economy - President (English)