Three including cop arrested over Middeniya shooting

Police have arrested three suspects including a police constable in connection with the Middeniya shooting incident which killed three persons including a father and his two children on Wednesday (19).

Minister of Public Security Ananda Wijepala confirmed this while making a special statement in Parliament this morning.

Three including the father, his six-year-old daughter and nine-year-old son, were killed following a shooting near Kadewatta Junction in Middeniya on Wednesday while they were travelling by motorcycle.

The motorcycle rider was killed on the spot, while his son and daughter were admitted to the Embilipitiya and Tangalle hospitals, respectively, with critical injuries.

However, the victim’s six-year-old daughter succumbed to her injuries shortly after while receiving treatment at Tangalle Hospital while his son succumbed to injuries the following day.

Police suspect that a T-56 assault rifle was used in the shooting, while investigations are ongoing.