Sri Lankas first Water Battery: CEB advances Maha Oya Pumped Storage hydropower project

February 21, 2025   11:23 am

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) says that it is making significant progress toward launching the Maha Oya Pumped Storage Hydropower Project, Sri Lanka’s first-ever “Water Battery.” 

This groundbreaking 600 MW initiative will store excess renewable energy from solar and wind sources, ensuring grid stability and supporting Sri Lanka’s goal of generating 70% of its electricity from renewables by 2030.

The project, located in Aranayake and Nawalapitiya, will feature two reservoirs connected by a 2.5 km tunnel, operating as a large-scale energy storage system, the CEB stated. 

By reducing dependence on fossil fuels and lowering carbon emissions, the project will play a crucial role in Sri Lanka’s transition to sustainable energy. 

At a recent meeting, international development partners were introduced to the project’s financial roadmap.

CEB aims to secure long-term funding from international agencies to minimize impacts on electricity tariffs while ensuring affordability for consumers, the statement said.

The Maha Oya project represents a major step toward energy independence, providing grid support for renewable energy absorption while fostering economic growth, job creation, and environmental sustainability. 

Accordingly, the CEB invites all stakeholders to support this initiative and contribute to Sri Lanka’s journey toward a greener, more resilient energy future.

