The Speaker of the Parliament Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne announced to the House that the report of the committee appointed to investigate the conduct of Jaffna District MP Ramanathan Archchuna will be tabled.

Dr. Wickramaratne stated that the report was compiled by a special committee appointed by him to investigate the complaints received regarding the alleged inappropriate conduct of MP Archchuna.

The committee was chaired by Deputy Chairperson of Committees Hemali Weerasekara and included Minister Vijitha Herath and MP Ranjith Madduma Bandara.

The Speaker further noted that the report will be forwarded to the Committee on Ethics and Privileges for further review.

Additionally, the Speaker addressed concerns raised regarding the security of Members of Parliament.

He stated that, after considering multiple requests from MPs regarding their security, the matter has been forwarded to the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) for appropriate action.