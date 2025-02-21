Speaker tables report on MP Ramanathan Archchunas conduct

Speaker tables report on MP Ramanathan Archchunas conduct

February 21, 2025   12:31 pm

The Speaker of the Parliament Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne announced to the House that the report of the committee appointed to investigate the conduct of Jaffna District MP Ramanathan Archchuna will be tabled.

Dr. Wickramaratne stated that the report was compiled by a special committee appointed by him to investigate the complaints received regarding the alleged inappropriate conduct of MP Archchuna. 

The committee was chaired by Deputy Chairperson of Committees Hemali Weerasekara and included Minister Vijitha Herath and MP Ranjith Madduma Bandara.

The Speaker further noted that the report will be forwarded to the Committee on Ethics and Privileges for further review.

Additionally, the Speaker addressed concerns raised regarding the security of Members of Parliament. 

He stated that, after considering multiple requests from MPs regarding their security, the matter has been forwarded to the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) for appropriate action.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Middeniya shooting victim had agreed to be a state witness: Minister (English)

Middeniya shooting victim had agreed to be a state witness: Minister (English)

Motion filed over 'name' of Ganemulla Sanjeewa's killer (English)

Motion filed over 'name' of Ganemulla Sanjeewa's killer (English)

Aluthkade Court shooting not a threat to national security: Public Security Minister (English)

Aluthkade Court shooting not a threat to national security: Public Security Minister (English)

'Ganemulla Sanjeewa' murder a Rs. 15 million contract - Shooter confesses during interrogation

'Ganemulla Sanjeewa' murder a Rs. 15 million contract - Shooter confesses during interrogation

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

2025 Budget lays the foundation for a strong economy - President (English)

2025 Budget lays the foundation for a strong economy - President (English)