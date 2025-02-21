Suspect who maintained OnmaxDT database remanded

Gayan Wickramathilake, the individual allegedly responsible for maintaining the ‘OnmaxDT’ database, has been remanded until March 7 after being produced before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (21).

Wickramathilake was arrested in Dubai and brought to Sri Lanka today, where he was presented before Colombo Chief Magistrate Tanuja Lakmali by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The suspect, a computer engineer, is being investigated in connection with the ‘OnmaxDT’ financial investment scheme, which is among several entities banned by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka for engaging in pyramid schemes.

CID officers informed the court that their investigations revealed Wickramathilake was responsible for creating the website associated with the scam.

Police further stated that he had acquired a significant amount of money through his involvement in the scheme.

However, the defence attorney representing the accused claimed that his client did not personally benefit from the scheme.

The attorney also explained that the suspect had not returned to Sri Lanka earlier due to threats to his life but assured the court that the suspect was willing to cooperate with the ongoing investigations.

Accordingly, after considering the facts presented, the Chief Magistrate rejected the suspect’s bail application and ordered that he be placed in remand custody until March 7.