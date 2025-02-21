More details revealed on policeman arrested over Middeniya triple murder

Middeniya Police are conducting further investigations into a triple murder that occurred in the Middeniya Police Division on February 18, in which a father and his two children were killed following a shooting incident.

Three suspects, including a police constable, have been arrested in connection with the incident that resulted in the deaths of three individuals, including a six-year-old girl and a nine-year-old boy, on Tuesday (18) night.

Police said that during the investigations, two handcuffs were discovered near the crime scene, and it was revealed that these handcuffs had been provided to the deceased by a police officer.

This led to the arrest of the 35-year-old police constable, who is attached to the Tangalle Headquarters Police Station.

He was arrested in the Keppitiyawa area of the Weeraketiya Police Division this morning (21) by officers of the Middeniya police station.

The shooting occurred when the man and his two children were traveling by motorcycle near the Kadewatta Junction in Middeniya on Tuesday night.

The father, who was riding the motorcycle, was killed on the spot. His son and daughter, who were critically injured, were rushed to the Embilipitiya and Tangalle hospitals.

Despite receiving medical treatment, the six-year-old daughter succumbed to her injuries shortly after arriving at Tangalle Hospital, while the nine-year-old son died the following day.

Middeniya Police are continuing their investigation into the incident.