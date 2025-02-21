Policeman arrested in connection with Ganemulla Sanjeewa murder remanded

Policeman arrested in connection with Ganemulla Sanjeewa murder remanded

February 21, 2025   04:54 pm

The Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court has ordered to remand until March 07, the police officer arrested in connection with the investigations into the murder of notorious underworld figure Sanjeewa Kumara Samararathne, alias “Ganemulla Sanjeewa”.

Additionally, the court has ordered the detention and interrogation of the driver who allegedly transported the suspected shooter.

A police officer attached to the Negombo Police Station was arrested yesterday (20) over his alleged links with Ishara Sewwandi, the female suspect wanted in connection with the killing of “Ganemulla Sanjeewa” inside the Aluthkade Courts Complex.

The arrested officer, a 25-year-old Trainee Police Constable from Padeniya, was assigned to court duty under the Negombo Police Crimes Unit. He was taken into custody by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) following investigations.

Authorities have uncovered that the officer had engaged in a phone conversation with the female suspect who is believed to have handed over the firearm used in the shooting to the main suspect inside the court premises.

The suspect policeman was initially questioned and later taken to the CCD for further investigations.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Middeniya shooting victim had agreed to be a state witness: Minister (English)

Middeniya shooting victim had agreed to be a state witness: Minister (English)

Motion filed over 'name' of Ganemulla Sanjeewa's killer (English)

Motion filed over 'name' of Ganemulla Sanjeewa's killer (English)

Aluthkade Court shooting not a threat to national security: Public Security Minister (English)

Aluthkade Court shooting not a threat to national security: Public Security Minister (English)

'Ganemulla Sanjeewa' murder a Rs. 15 million contract - Shooter confesses during interrogation

'Ganemulla Sanjeewa' murder a Rs. 15 million contract - Shooter confesses during interrogation

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

2025 Budget lays the foundation for a strong economy - President (English)

2025 Budget lays the foundation for a strong economy - President (English)