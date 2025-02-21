Policeman arrested in connection with Ganemulla Sanjeewa murder remanded

The Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court has ordered to remand until March 07, the police officer arrested in connection with the investigations into the murder of notorious underworld figure Sanjeewa Kumara Samararathne, alias “Ganemulla Sanjeewa”.

Additionally, the court has ordered the detention and interrogation of the driver who allegedly transported the suspected shooter.

A police officer attached to the Negombo Police Station was arrested yesterday (20) over his alleged links with Ishara Sewwandi, the female suspect wanted in connection with the killing of “Ganemulla Sanjeewa” inside the Aluthkade Courts Complex.

The arrested officer, a 25-year-old Trainee Police Constable from Padeniya, was assigned to court duty under the Negombo Police Crimes Unit. He was taken into custody by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) following investigations.

Authorities have uncovered that the officer had engaged in a phone conversation with the female suspect who is believed to have handed over the firearm used in the shooting to the main suspect inside the court premises.

The suspect policeman was initially questioned and later taken to the CCD for further investigations.