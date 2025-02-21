Warm weather advisory issued for several provinces, districts

The Department of Meteorology has issued a Warm weather Advisory for tomorrow in several provinces and districts in the country.

It states that the Heat Index, the temperature felt on the human body is expected to increase up to ‘Caution Level’ at some places in Northern, North-central, North-western, Western, Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara and Monaragala districts.

As per the advisory, under the ‘Caution’ level of temperature, fatigue is possible with prolonged exposure and activity while continuing activity could result in heat cramps.

Thus, the members of the public are advised to stay hydrated, take breaks in the shade as often as possible and limit strenuous outdoor activities. They are also requested to check up on the elderly and the sick, never leave children unattended inside vehicles and to wear lightweight and white or light-coloured clothing.