Vietnam ready to share agri, tourism, and investment promotion expertise with Sri Lanka

A meeting between the Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake and the Vietnamese Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Ms. Trinh Thi Tam, took place this morning (21) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

Discussions focused on strengthening diplomatic relations between Sri Lanka and Vietnam, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

Additionally, both parties engaged in an in-depth conversation regarding ongoing and upcoming development projects in Sri Lanka with Vietnam’s support.

The Vietnamese Ambassador expressed Vietnam’s willingness to share its expertise in agriculture, tourism, and investment promotion with Sri Lanka, the PMD said, adding that further discussions were held on effectively utilizing Vietnam’s achievements for Sri Lanka’s progress.

The meeting was also attended by Le Van Huong, Deputy Head of Operations at the Vietnamese Embassy and Ramya Nilangani, Secretary to the Ambassador.