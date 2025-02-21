Vietnam ready to share agri, tourism, and investment promotion expertise with Sri Lanka

Vietnam ready to share agri, tourism, and investment promotion expertise with Sri Lanka

February 21, 2025   07:35 pm

A meeting between the Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake and the Vietnamese Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Ms. Trinh Thi Tam, took place this morning (21) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

Discussions focused on strengthening diplomatic relations between Sri Lanka and Vietnam, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD). 

Additionally, both parties engaged in an in-depth conversation regarding ongoing and upcoming development projects in Sri Lanka with Vietnam’s support.

The Vietnamese Ambassador expressed Vietnam’s willingness to share its expertise in agriculture, tourism, and investment promotion with Sri Lanka, the PMD said, adding that further discussions were held on effectively utilizing Vietnam’s achievements for Sri Lanka’s progress.

The meeting was also attended by Le Van Huong, Deputy Head of Operations at the Vietnamese Embassy and Ramya Nilangani, Secretary to the Ambassador.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Middeniya shooting victim had agreed to be a state witness: Minister (English)

Middeniya shooting victim had agreed to be a state witness: Minister (English)

Motion filed over 'name' of Ganemulla Sanjeewa's killer (English)

Motion filed over 'name' of Ganemulla Sanjeewa's killer (English)

Aluthkade Court shooting not a threat to national security: Public Security Minister (English)

Aluthkade Court shooting not a threat to national security: Public Security Minister (English)

'Ganemulla Sanjeewa' murder a Rs. 15 million contract - Shooter confesses during interrogation

'Ganemulla Sanjeewa' murder a Rs. 15 million contract - Shooter confesses during interrogation

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm