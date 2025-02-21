Maharagama Police have arrested a woman believed to be the girlfriend of the shooter who carried out the assassination of notorious underworld figure Sanjeewa Kumara Samararathne, alias “Ganemulla Sanjeewa.”

Following her arrest, she has been handed over to the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) for further investigation.

Investigations have revealed that the shooter was planning to flee the country with his girlfriend after assassinating “Ganemulla Sanjeewa.”

A person had reportedly arrived in the Maharagama area to escort her to Negombo as part of the escape plan.

Police have also arrested this individual and transferred him to the custody of the CCD for further inquiries.

The arrests were made under the instructions of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Western Province (South) Division, Gayanga Marapana.