One person killed in Kotahena shooting; Suspects arrested

February 21, 2025   09:52 pm

An individual was shot and killed by a gunman who had arrived on a motorcycle with another accomplice at Galpoththa Junction in Kotahena this evening (21), police said. 

However, the assailants who were allegedly involved in the shooting have been apprehended by the Grandpass Police while fleeing. 

They have reportedly been apprehended along with the T56 firearm used in the shooting.

The victim, identified as Shashi Kumar, a 37-year-old man, was shot while at a mobile phone accessories shop on Kotahena Street. 

Following the incident, he was admitted to Colombo National Hospital in critical condition but later succumbed to his injuries.

The motive for the shooting has not yet been determined, and Kotahena Police are continuing their investigations into the matter.

