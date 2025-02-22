Suspects arrested over Kotahena shooting killed in police fire

The two assailants arrested following last night’s shooting in Kotahena, have been shot dead by police officers when they allegedly tried to grab a gun and escape while being taken to recover hidden weapons.

A Police Constable (PC) was also injured in the incident, according to the Police Media Spokesman.

The suspects had attempted to snatch a firearm from a police officer and open fire while leading officers to the location of their hidden weapons, he claimed.

Explaining the facts regarding the incident, Police Spokesperson SSP Buddhika Manathunga stated that a 38-year-old man named Shashi Kumar was shot dead inside a mobile phone shop on Kotahena Street at around 9.00 p.m. yesterday (21).

He stated that two persons who arrived on a motorcycle had carried out the shooting and that the victim succumbed to his injuries after being admitted to the Colombo National Hospital.

The spokesman said that the two assailants involved in the shooting were given chased by the police while they were fleeing on a motorcycle and were subsequently arrested.

The motorcycle and firearm used in the murder were also taken into police custody there, he said.

“Later, after the suspects informed the police last night about other firearms they had hidden, the suspects were taken to that location.”

“There, the suspects snatched the firearms of police officers and attempted to open fire at the police officers,” according to the police spokesman.

“The two suspects were injured when the police officers had returned fire in self-defense and later succumbed to their injuries upon admission to the hospital.”

“A police constable was injured in the incident. He is currently receiving treatment at the Colombo National Hospital,” SSP Manathunga said.

The suspects were apprehended by Grandpass Police last night while fleeing the scene of the shooting in Kotahena. They were reportedly arrested while in possession of a T56 firearm, which had been used in the crime.

The shooting incident, which occurred last evening (21) at Galpoththa Junction in Kotahena, resulted in the death of 38-year-old Shashi Kumar.

The victim was shot while inside a mobile phone accessories shop on Kotahena Street and was later admitted to Colombo National Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.