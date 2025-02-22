One person dead after bus catches fire in Anuradhapura

A person has reportedly died after a bus transporting a group of individuals on a pilgrimage caught fire early this morning (22) near a rest house close to the Jetavanaramaya in the Udamaluwa Police Division.

Police said the incident occurred while a group of pilgrims from Embilipitiya, who had travelled to Anuradhapura, were staying at the rest house.

During the early hours of today, the bus they had arrived in unexpectedly caught fire.

According to police, a 55-year-old resident of Embilipitiya, who was inside the bus at the time, was killed in the fire.

The Anuradhapura Municipal Council Fire Brigade, along with the Anuradhapura and Udamaluwa Police, had later helped extinguish the flames.

However, the bus has been completely destroyed in the fire.

Udamaluwa Police have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.