Several trains cancelled on Kelani Valley line

The Railway Department has announced that several trains services scheduled to operate on the Kelani Valley line today (22) and tomorrow (23) have been temporarily suspended due to ongoing maintenance work in the Pangiriwatta area.

Accordingly, the following train services will be cancelled today and tomorrow:

• No. 9254 | 08:30 a.m. Colombo Fort – Avissawella (Slow)

• No. 9260 | 01:55 p.m. Colombo Fort – Padukka (Slow)

• No. 9261 | 04:00 p.m. Colombo Fort – Avissawella (Semi-Express)

• No. 9657 | 12:25 p.m. Avissawella – Colombo Fort (Slow)

• No. 9661 | 03:45 p.m. Padukka – Colombo Fort (Semi-Express)

However, train services will continue to operate during the night as per usual, the department said.