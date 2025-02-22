Several trains cancelled on Kelani Valley line

Several trains cancelled on Kelani Valley line

February 22, 2025   08:55 am

The Railway Department has announced that several trains services scheduled to operate on the Kelani Valley line today (22) and tomorrow (23) have been temporarily suspended due to ongoing maintenance work in the Pangiriwatta area.

Accordingly, the following train services will be cancelled today and tomorrow:

• No. 9254 | 08:30 a.m. Colombo Fort – Avissawella (Slow)

• No. 9260 | 01:55 p.m. Colombo Fort – Padukka (Slow)

• No. 9261 | 04:00 p.m. Colombo Fort – Avissawella (Semi-Express)

• No. 9657 | 12:25 p.m. Avissawella – Colombo Fort (Slow)

• No. 9661 | 03:45 p.m. Padukka – Colombo Fort (Semi-Express)

However, train services will continue to operate during the night as per usual, the department said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

'We have rooted out political support for criminals' - Public Security Minister (English)

'We have rooted out political support for criminals' - Public Security Minister (English)

'We have rooted out political support for criminals' - Public Security Minister (English)

Govt's objective is to position Sri Lanka as competitive nation on global stage  President (English)

Govt's objective is to position Sri Lanka as competitive nation on global stage  President (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Middeniya shooting victim had agreed to be a state witness: Minister (English)

Middeniya shooting victim had agreed to be a state witness: Minister (English)

Motion filed over 'name' of Ganemulla Sanjeewa's killer (English)

Motion filed over 'name' of Ganemulla Sanjeewa's killer (English)

Aluthkade Court shooting not a threat to national security: Public Security Minister (English)

Aluthkade Court shooting not a threat to national security: Public Security Minister (English)