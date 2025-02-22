Hotline to report criminal activities and firearms; Rs. 1 million reward for info on T56 rifles - Acting IGP

Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Priyantha Weerasuriya has revealed that a total of 58 organized criminal gangs and around 1,400 individuals associated with them have been identified across the country.

In a special press conference held today (22) at the Government Information Department, he reported that 17 shooting incidents and 5 incidents of persons hacked to death have occurred within this year alone.

The Acting IGP confirmed that out of these, investigations into a total of 17 incidents have already been completed.

The Acting IGP further noted that certain members of both the police force and the Tri-Forces were found to be directly and indirectly involved in some of these incidents, leading to the arrest of 11 such personnel.

Regarding ongoing investigations since the current government came to power, he revealed that the police have seized the following numbers of firearms:

• T-56 assault rifles - 13

• Revolvers - 15

• Pistols - 21

• 12-bore firearms - 75

• Repeaters - 07

• Home-made gunpowder rifles - 805

• Other firearms - 04

He also mentioned that rewards will be offered to the public who provide valuable information regarding criminals and firearms.

A dedicated hotline, 1-9-9-7, has been introduced for the public to report information regarding weapons and criminal activities.

Additionally, a reward of Rs. 1 million will be offered for information leading to the recovery of T-56 firearms.