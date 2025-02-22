Court permits 72-hour detention of suspects in Middeniya triple murder

Court permits 72-hour detention of suspects in Middeniya triple murder

February 22, 2025   12:10 pm

The Walasmulla Magistrate’s Court has granted permission for the police to detain the three suspects arrested in connection with the recent triple murder in Middeniya, for 72 hours for further questioning.

The three suspects were apprehended in relation to the deaths of three individuals, including a six-year-old girl and a nine-year-old boy, on Tuesday (18) night.

Police revealed that during the investigation, two handcuffs were found near the crime scene, which were traced back to a police officer.

This led to the arrest of the 35-year-old police constable, who is attached to the Tangalle Headquarters Police Station. 

He was arrested in the Keppitiyawa area of the Weeraketiya Police Division yesterday (21) by officers of the Middeniya police station.

The shooting occurred targeting a man travelling by motorcycle with his two children near the Kadewatta Junction in Middeniya on Tuesday night. 

The father, who was riding the motorcycle, was killed on the spot. His son and daughter, who were critically injured, were rushed to the Embilipitiya and Tangalle hospitals. 

Despite receiving medical treatment, the six-year-old daughter succumbed to her injuries shortly after being admitted to the Tangalle Hospital, while the nine-year-old son died the following day.

'We have rooted out political support for criminals' - Public Security Minister (English)

Govt's objective is to position Sri Lanka as competitive nation on global stage  President (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Middeniya shooting victim had agreed to be a state witness: Minister (English)

Motion filed over 'name' of Ganemulla Sanjeewa's killer (English)

Aluthkade Court shooting not a threat to national security: Public Security Minister (English)

