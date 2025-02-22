Suspects in Ganemulla Sanjeewa murder to be detained for 90 days

The Defence Ministry has approved a 90-day detention order to further question the suspected gunman involved in the killing of the notorious underworld figure Sanjeewa Kumara Samarathne, alias “Ganemulla Sanjeewa”, and the van driver who transported him to Puttalam, according to Acting IGP Priyantha Weerasuriya.

The suspected gunman who shot and killed notorious drug trafficker and criminal gang leader inside the Hulftsdorp Court Complex was arrested on Wednesday evening (19) in the Palaviya area in Puttalam by Police Special Task Force (STF) personnel, while fleeing in a van.

The driver of the van used by the gunman in the “Ganemulla Sanjeewa” shooting to flee towards Puttalam, was also arrested by police on February 20.

The infamous gang leader known as “Ganemulla Sanjeewa” was fatally shot on February 19 in the No. 05 Magistrate’s Court within the Aluthkade Courts Complex (Hulftsdorp).

At the time of his death, Ganemulla Sanjeewa was remanded in custody at Boosa Prison and had been escorted to court for legal proceedings on February 19. He was a suspect in 19 murder cases, according to police.