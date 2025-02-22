Suspects in Ganemulla Sanjeewa murder to be detained for 90 days

Suspects in Ganemulla Sanjeewa murder to be detained for 90 days

February 22, 2025   12:19 pm

The Defence Ministry has approved a 90-day detention order to further question the suspected gunman involved in the killing of the notorious underworld figure Sanjeewa Kumara Samarathne, alias “Ganemulla Sanjeewa”, and the van driver who transported him to Puttalam, according to Acting IGP Priyantha Weerasuriya.

The suspected gunman who shot and killed notorious drug trafficker and criminal gang leader inside the Hulftsdorp Court Complex was arrested on Wednesday evening (19) in the Palaviya area in Puttalam by Police Special Task Force (STF) personnel, while fleeing in a van.

The driver of the van used by the gunman in the “Ganemulla Sanjeewa” shooting to flee towards Puttalam, was also arrested by police on February 20.

The infamous gang leader known as “Ganemulla Sanjeewa” was fatally shot on February 19 in the No. 05 Magistrate’s Court within the Aluthkade Courts Complex (Hulftsdorp).

At the time of his death, Ganemulla Sanjeewa was remanded in custody at Boosa Prison and had been escorted to court for legal proceedings on February 19.  He was a suspect in 19 murder cases, according to police.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

'We have rooted out political support for criminals' - Public Security Minister (English)

'We have rooted out political support for criminals' - Public Security Minister (English)

'We have rooted out political support for criminals' - Public Security Minister (English)

Govt's objective is to position Sri Lanka as competitive nation on global stage  President (English)

Govt's objective is to position Sri Lanka as competitive nation on global stage  President (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Middeniya shooting victim had agreed to be a state witness: Minister (English)

Middeniya shooting victim had agreed to be a state witness: Minister (English)

Motion filed over 'name' of Ganemulla Sanjeewa's killer (English)

Motion filed over 'name' of Ganemulla Sanjeewa's killer (English)

Aluthkade Court shooting not a threat to national security: Public Security Minister (English)

Aluthkade Court shooting not a threat to national security: Public Security Minister (English)