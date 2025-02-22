Defence Secretary on action against ex-soldiers engaged in criminal activities

Defence Secretary on action against ex-soldiers engaged in criminal activities

February 22, 2025   01:36 pm

The Secretary to the Ministry of Defence, Air Vice Marshal (Retired) Sampath Thuyacontha, has revealed it has been observed that there is a tendency of armed forces personnel with weapons training deserting the Tri-Forces to engage in criminal activities and to join underworld criminal gangs.

He made this statement during a special press conference held at the Government Information Department this morning (22).

The Defence Secretary further stated that an order has been issued to arrest such individuals, emphasizing that both the military and the police are capable of tracking down and apprehending such deserters with weapons training within a short period.

When inquired by a journalist as to whether active-duty military personnel are also involved with criminal groups, the Defence Secretary admitted that some soldiers have been found to have ties to criminals due to economic difficulties and drug addiction.

In response, he assured that measures will be taken to identify and arrest such military personnel in the future.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

'We have rooted out political support for criminals' - Public Security Minister (English)

'We have rooted out political support for criminals' - Public Security Minister (English)

'We have rooted out political support for criminals' - Public Security Minister (English)

Govt's objective is to position Sri Lanka as competitive nation on global stage  President (English)

Govt's objective is to position Sri Lanka as competitive nation on global stage  President (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Middeniya shooting victim had agreed to be a state witness: Minister (English)

Middeniya shooting victim had agreed to be a state witness: Minister (English)

Motion filed over 'name' of Ganemulla Sanjeewa's killer (English)

Motion filed over 'name' of Ganemulla Sanjeewa's killer (English)

Aluthkade Court shooting not a threat to national security: Public Security Minister (English)

Aluthkade Court shooting not a threat to national security: Public Security Minister (English)