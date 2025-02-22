Defence Secretary on action against ex-soldiers engaged in criminal activities

The Secretary to the Ministry of Defence, Air Vice Marshal (Retired) Sampath Thuyacontha, has revealed it has been observed that there is a tendency of armed forces personnel with weapons training deserting the Tri-Forces to engage in criminal activities and to join underworld criminal gangs.

He made this statement during a special press conference held at the Government Information Department this morning (22).

The Defence Secretary further stated that an order has been issued to arrest such individuals, emphasizing that both the military and the police are capable of tracking down and apprehending such deserters with weapons training within a short period.

When inquired by a journalist as to whether active-duty military personnel are also involved with criminal groups, the Defence Secretary admitted that some soldiers have been found to have ties to criminals due to economic difficulties and drug addiction.

In response, he assured that measures will be taken to identify and arrest such military personnel in the future.