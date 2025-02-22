Security tightened in Western and Southern provinces - Acting IGP

Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Priyantha Weerasuriya stated that criminal activities in the Western and Southern provinces have increased.

However, he assured that security has now been strengthened in these provinces.

He made these remarks during a special press conference held at the Government Information Department today (22).

The Acting IGP also noted that the Sri Lanka Police have taken steps to ensure security within court premises in the country.

While police officers have been deployed outside the courts, he clarified that no police officers are assigned for security within the court premises.

However, a private security agency is currently responsible for internal security, and discussions will be held with relevant authorities to address this issue, he said.

Furthermore, the Acting IGP revealed that criminal gangs continue to be led from foreign countries, emphasizing that such gangs no longer receive political protection.

He also pointed out that in the past, criminals operated freely under political patronage.

Highlighting an increase in crimes since 2023, the Acting IGP stated that criminal activities are being orchestrated not only from abroad but also from within prisons.

To counter this, security operations within prisons have been intensified, he said.

Additionally, he disclosed that some criminals attempt to flee the country not only by air but also via sea route.

However, he assured that the Navy and Coast Guard have heightened operations to prevent such attempts and apprehend the fugitives.