Two more including constable arrested over Ganemulla Sanjeewa murder

Another two suspects in connection with the assassination of notorious underworld figure Sanjeewa Kumara Samararathne, alias “Ganemulla Sanjeewa.” have been remanded until March 07 by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

The suspects were apprehended by the Colombo Crime Division (CCD) and were produced before Colombo Additional Magistrate Pavithra Sanjeevani today (22).

Accordingly, the driver of the vehicle used by the gunman in the “Ganemulla Sanjeewa” shooting to travel from Kaduwela to the Colombo Magistrate Court, and another suspect who is a Police Constable attached to Athurugiriya Police were produced before the court today (22).

Additionally, police have also presented a report on the progress of the investigations into the incident to the court.

Accordingly, after considering the facts presented before the court, the magistrate has ordered the two suspects to be placed in remand custody until March 07.