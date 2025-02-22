Two more including constable arrested over Ganemulla Sanjeewa murder

Two more including constable arrested over Ganemulla Sanjeewa murder

February 22, 2025   04:18 pm

Another two suspects in connection with the assassination of notorious underworld figure Sanjeewa Kumara Samararathne, alias “Ganemulla Sanjeewa.” have been remanded until March 07 by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

The suspects were apprehended by the Colombo Crime Division (CCD) and were produced before Colombo Additional Magistrate Pavithra Sanjeevani today (22).

Accordingly, the driver of the vehicle used by the gunman in the “Ganemulla Sanjeewa” shooting to travel from Kaduwela to the Colombo Magistrate Court, and another suspect who is a Police Constable attached to Athurugiriya Police were produced before the court today (22).

Additionally, police have also presented a report on the progress of the investigations into the incident to the court.

Accordingly, after considering the facts presented before the court, the magistrate has ordered the two suspects to be placed in remand custody until March 07.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

'We have rooted out political support for criminals' - Public Security Minister (English)

'We have rooted out political support for criminals' - Public Security Minister (English)

'We have rooted out political support for criminals' - Public Security Minister (English)

Govt's objective is to position Sri Lanka as competitive nation on global stage  President (English)

Govt's objective is to position Sri Lanka as competitive nation on global stage  President (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Middeniya shooting victim had agreed to be a state witness: Minister (English)

Middeniya shooting victim had agreed to be a state witness: Minister (English)

Motion filed over 'name' of Ganemulla Sanjeewa's killer (English)

Motion filed over 'name' of Ganemulla Sanjeewa's killer (English)

Aluthkade Court shooting not a threat to national security: Public Security Minister (English)

Aluthkade Court shooting not a threat to national security: Public Security Minister (English)