Gazette issued on amended list of banned organizations in Sri Lanka

An Extraordinary Gazette notification has been issued amending the list of designated persons, groups and entities in Sri Lanka.

The Gazette has been issued by the Secretary to the Ministry of Defence, Air Vice Marshal (Retired) Sampath Thuyacontha.

It states that the list of designated persons, groups and entities published in the Gazette Extraordinary No. 1854/41 of March 21, 2014, amended from time to time and last amended by the amendment to the list published in the Gazette Extraordinary No. 2387/02 of June 3, 2024 is hereby further amended.

Additionally, the Gazette includes a list of 222 individuals identified as being associated with terrorist activities.

Accordingly, the order issued under regulation 5 of the United Nations Regulations No. 1 of 2012 orders to freeze all funds, other financial assets and economic resources belonging to or owned or held by any natural or legal person, group or entity designated and listed under the gazette.

Designated Entities:

1. Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE)

2. Tamil Rehabilitation Organization (TRO)

3. Tamil Coordinating Committee (TCC)

4. World Tamil Movement (WTM)

5. Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE)

6. World Tamil Relief Fund (WTRF)

7. Headquarters Group (HQ Group)

8. National Thowheed Jama’ath (NTJ)

9. Jama’athe Milla’athe Ibrahim (JMI)

10. Willayath As Seylani (WAS)

11. National Council of Canadian Tamil (NCCT)

12. Tamil Youth Organization (TYO)

13. Darul Adhar Ath’thabawiyya

14. Sri Lanka Islamic Student Movement (S.L.I.S.M)

15. Save the Pearls