Qatars Minister of State for Foreign Affairs meets Sri Lankas FM, Deputy FM

February 22, 2025   07:33 pm

Qatar’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad al-Muraikhi has called on the Sri Lankan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism Vijitha Herath in Colombo.

State Minister al-Muraikhi met also with Sri Lanka Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism Arun Hemachandra on Friday.

The meetings discussed co-operation relations between the two countries and ways to develop them, in addition to a number of topics of common concern. 

“We had a productive discussion focused on enhancing bilateral and multilateral cooperation. Looking forward to strengthening our ties!,” Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath posted on ‘X’. 

