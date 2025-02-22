Qatar’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad al-Muraikhi has called on the Sri Lankan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism Vijitha Herath in Colombo.

State Minister al-Muraikhi met also with Sri Lanka Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism Arun Hemachandra on Friday.

The meetings discussed co-operation relations between the two countries and ways to develop them, in addition to a number of topics of common concern.

“We had a productive discussion focused on enhancing bilateral and multilateral cooperation. Looking forward to strengthening our ties!,” Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath posted on ‘X’.