Govt to consider request to give opposition more representation in parliamentary committees

February 22, 2025   09:08 pm

The Secretary General of Parliament, Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera, stated that a special ‘Party Leaders’ Meeting was held today (February 22) to discuss the request made by Opposition regarding increasing the representation of Opposition Members of Parliament in Parliamentary Committees.

This meeting, held in Parliament Chaired by the Speaker (Dr.) Jagath Wickramaratne, was also attended by the Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya.

Expressing gratitude for the Speaker’s decision announced on February 19, the Leader of the House had officially informed the Speaker in writing regarding the Government’s stance on this matter, and the letter was read out in during the meeting.

Subsequently, the Chief Opposition Whip reiterated the request to increase Opposition representation in Parliamentary Committees, to which the Leader of the House stated that the Government’s position on this matter would be provided as soon as possible after due consideration.

