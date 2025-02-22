8 workers feared trapped as portion of canal tunnel in Telangana collapses

At least eight people are feared trapped after a portion of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel near Domalapenta collapsed in Nagarkurnool district in India’s Telangana on Saturday morning.

According to Vaibhav Gaikwad, Superintendent of Police, Nagarkurnool, around three metres of the tunnel’s roof caved in close to the Srisailam reservoir as the workers were carrying out daily operations. The tunnel work started just four days ago.

The SP said two rescue teams of the company which has undertaken the irrigation project have gone into the tunnel to assess the situation. “We don’t have clear information. The location is about 14 km inside the tunnel. Only after the rescue teams come out, will we know the gravity of the situation,” he told the Indian Express.

“According to the company, 50 workers were present at the site during the incident and around 43 have come out safely,” SP Gaikwad said, adding that the police received information about the collapse at around 10 am.

In a statement, Minister for Roads and Buildings Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said, “The accident occurred due to the slippage of the concrete segment covering the seepage at the 14th kilometre inlet (near Domalapenta) of the tunnel going from Srisailam to Devarakonda.”

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed shock over the incident. According to the Chief Minister’s Office, he directed the district collector, fire department and irrigation department officials to immediately reach the spot and provide relief measures.

Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, advisor Adityanath Das and other irrigation department officials have left for the accident site in a special helicopter.

KTR demands probe

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and MLA K T Rama Rao blamed the state government for the tunnel cave-in and sought an inquiry into the incident. In a statement, Rao accused the government of compromising on quality standards and supervision due to collusion with contractors and the pursuit of commissions.

BRS legislator Kalvakuntla Kavitha demanded that the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) respond to the SLBC tunnel incident. “More than 9 km of tunnel is still to be dug. All precautions should be taken to prevent such accidents from happening in the future,” she said.

Source: The Indian Express

--Agencies