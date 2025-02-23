Three more suspects arrested in Ganemulla Sanjeewa murder

The Colombo Crime Division (CCD) has arrested three additional suspects for aiding and abetting the assassination of notorious underworld figure Sanjeewa Kumara Samararatne, alias “Ganemulla Sanjeewa.”

With these arrests, the total number of individuals taken into custody in connection with the murder has risen to eight.

The police also state that the three suspects arrested yesterday (23) are residents of Gampaha and Udugampola.

Accordingly, Damidu Lakshan (22), a resident of Malwatte Road, Gampaha, has been arrested for possessing the firearm used in the murder and providing it to the shooter the day before the crime.

Furthermore, Damith Anjana Nayanajith (25) and Chamod Gimhan (19), a resident of Asgiriyalpotha, Udugampola, have also been arrested for aiding and abetting the crime by transporting the shooter and another suspect in a three-wheeler after the crime.