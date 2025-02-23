Rainy weather to enhance in parts of the island from tomorrow

February 23, 2025   07:43 am

The Meteorology Department says the rainy weather condition is expected to enhance over Northern, North-central, Eastern, Uva, and Central provinces and in Hambantota district for the next few days from February 24.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Galle, Matara, Kaluthara and Rathnapura districts in the evening or night. 

Mainly dry weather will prevail elsewhere over the island, the Met. Department said.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and North-central provinces and Kurunegala district during the morning.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

