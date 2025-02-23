Another suspect arrested in connection with Middeniya triple murder

Another suspect was arrested last evening (22) in the Thelambuyaya area of the Weeraketiya Police Division in connection with the recent triple murder in Middeniya, police said.

The arrest was made by a team of officers from the Tangalle Divisional Crime Investigation Bureau.

The suspect is a 29-year-old resident of the Wekandawala area in Thelambuyaya.

Police have now arrested a total of five suspects, including a police constable over the incident.

Three of these suspects, who were apprehended on February 21 in connection with the shooting, have been granted detention for 72 hours by the Walasmulla Magistrate’s Court for further questioning.

The shooting occurred targeting a man travelling by motorcycle with his two children near the Kadewatta Junction in Middeniya on Tuesday night.

The father, who was riding the motorcycle, was killed on the spot. His son and daughter, who were critically injured, were rushed to the Embilipitiya and Tangalle hospitals.

Despite receiving medical treatment, the six-year-old daughter succumbed to her injuries shortly after being admitted to the Tangalle Hospital, while the nine-year-old son died the following day.

Middeniya Police are continuing their investigations into the incident.