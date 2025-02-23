Over 120 live rounds of ammunition found inside bus in Bandarawela

February 23, 2025   09:27 am

Police have seized 123 live rounds of ammunition from a bag found in the overhead rack where passengers place their bags.

Accordingly, the stock of live ammunition was found in a small metal box inside a bag placed on the overhead rack.

Based on a tip-off received by the Bandarawela Police Station, a bus traveling from Colombo to Badulla was inspected near the Bandarawela bus stand in the Bandarawela Police Division last afternoon (22).

As a result, the 123 live rounds of ammunition were discovered, but no suspects were identified.

The ammunition included 113 rounds of pistol ammunition, 9 rounds of T-56 ammunition, and one round of T-56 LMG ammunition.

Bandarawela Police is conducting further investigations to arrest the suspect.

