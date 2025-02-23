Woman arrested with two firearms, ammunition, and swords in Habaraduwa

A female suspect has been arrested with two revolver-type firearms, ammunition, and two swords found inside a house.

The suspect had been arrested last night (22) in the Wellegewatte area of the Habaraduwa Police Division.

The arrested suspect is a 26-year-old resident of the Wellegewatte area.

At the time of the arrest, a foreign-manufactured revolver, a locally-manufactured revolver, two pistol cartridges, and two swords were also taken into police custody.