No threat to national security - President

February 23, 2025   12:56 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake today assured that there is no threat to the country’s national security.

He made this statement while responding to questions from journalists regarding the rise in underworld related violence, during his visit to the Sri Dalada Maligawa in Kandy today (23).

President Dissanayake further clarified that the ongoing crisis is merely a conflict between underworld gangs and assured that immediate measures would be taken to address the situation.

