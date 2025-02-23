National People’s Power (NPP) MP Dr. Kaushalya Ariyaratne has expressed her strong objection regarding the ‘unparliamentary’ language used by Deputy Minister Nalin Hewage towards Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Rohini Kaviratne in Parliament yesterday.

Expressing her views in a Facebook post, she added, “I was not present in the chambers today, but I later learned about the use of ‘unparliamentary’ language toward a female opposition MP during the speeches. As a woman who stands firmly for feminist principles, I cannot personally condone what took place in Parliament.”

“We are here to build a political culture rooted in integrity, respect, and the values we have long fought for. My commitment to these principles remains stronger than ever,” she further said.

Deputy Minister Nalin Hewage had made a statement in Parliament yesterday (22), targeting Matale District MP Rohini Kaviratne alleging that a newspaper advertisement had been published in which she had changed her name to Rohini Lamaratna.

In response to this, SJB MP Harsha De Silva strongly opposed the statement made by the Deputy Minister stating “Did he say this out of responsibility, or with some other expectation that MP Rohini Kaviratne changed her name to Rohini Lamaratna? As far as I know, MP Rohini Kaviratne has not changed her name. He has no right to say that she changed her name.”

However, the MP in the chair at the time mentioned that if the statement needed to be removed from the Hansard, a decision would be made after consulting with the Speaker.

Following this, a discussion took place between the MP in the chair and MP Harsha De Silva, after which Chief Government Whip, Minister Nalinda Jayatissa, stood up and stated that steps should be taken to remove the relevant statement from the Hansard.