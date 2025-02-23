Minister of Plantation and Community Infrastructure, Samantha Vidyarathna, stated that a considerable financial allocation has been made for the development of the tea industry in 2025.

Accordingly, Rs. 34.5 million has been allocated as a subsidy for the first phase, with Rs. 17.5 million allocated for the second phase, aimed at revitalizing cultivation on small tea estates. Furthermore, Rs. 22.3 million has been allocated for arrears payments for recultivation this year.

The Minister also shared details of a new project to cultivate crops on previously unused land, for which Rs. 27.42 million has been allocated.

He further stated that since there are fallow lands in some estates, Rs. 5.5 million has been allocated under the crop rehabilitation program to cultivate those fallow lands. Rs. 6.0 million has been allocated for the subsidy project for direct tea cultivation. An additional Rs. 2.62 million has been allocated to start a subsidy project for planting fallow lands under tea cultivation and implementing it.

The Minister also noted that Rs. 10 million has been allocated as a subsidy to establish irrigation facilities on lands exceeding ten acres. Rs. 35 million has been allocated for a subsidy program to provide plastic boxes and nylon bags, which are intended to improve the transportation of raw tea leaves, thereby boosting the production of high-quality tea.

Additionally, Rs. 3 million has been allocated to implement a program to provide understanding and capacity development to small tea estate owners. The Minister emphasized that a substantial portion of this year's budget is dedicated to advancing the tea industry”s development.