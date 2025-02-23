Higher education for children with special needs to be prioritized - PM

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya has emphasized that special attention will be given to the higher education of children with special needs under the supervision of the Ministry of Education.

She made this statement during a meeting held in Parliament on Saturday (22) with representatives from various institutions advocating for the disabled community to discuss strategies for enhancing educational opportunities for individuals with special needs, the PM’s Media Division said.

During the meeting, the representatives presented a comprehensive proposal developed in line with local and international standards. The proposal addressed several key areas, including strengthening the rights of people with special needs, improving the quality of education for children with disabilities, and introducing higher education opportunities focused to their needs.

The delegation commended the current government for allocating funds in the 2025 Budget to improve education for children with autism and for establishing a social security system for orphans, the statemen said.

Speaking at the meeting, Prime Minister Amarasuriya stated:

“People with special needs must be given the social acceptance required to live normal lives within society. We aim to incorporate this principle into broader initiatives, including the ‘Clean Sri Lanka’ project.

Our country has many policies, but the challenge lies in effective implementation. Allocating funds for policy execution is crucial, which is why the 2025 budget specifically earmarks resources for various initiatives.

Under the Ministry of Education’s supervision, we are determined to prioritize higher education for children with special needs and have appointed the necessary personnel to lead this effort.

We are currently preparing for a comprehensive transformation of the education system. Relevant policies will be developed in 2025, with implementation set to begin in 2026. This long-term plan is designed to bring about systemic change, with special emphasis on the education of children with special needs.

Our goal is to ensure that every child with special needs has access to inclusive education in mainstream schools. While this is a substantial process that cannot be completed overnight, we aim to achieve these goals gradually. As a starting point, we are working to make at least one school in each educational administrative zone equipped to accommodate children with special needs,” she said.

The meeting was attended by officials representing the disabled community, including Member of Parliament Sugath Wasantha de Silva, former Senior Lecturer Dr. T.D.T.L. Dhanapala, and other dignitaries.