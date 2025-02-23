24-hour detention order obtained on 3 suspects in Ganemulla Sanjeewa murder

24-hour detention order obtained on 3 suspects in Ganemulla Sanjeewa murder

February 23, 2025   02:26 pm

The three suspects arrested by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) yesterday (22) in connection with the killing of notorious underworld figure Sanjeewa Kumara Samararatne, alias ‘Ganemulla Sanjeewa,’ have been produced before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court today.

Accordingly, a 24-hour detention order has been obtained to further interrogate the three suspects, Ada Derana reporter said.

Two suspects out of the three have been arrested in connection with providing transport to the shooter who carried out the murder of ‘Ganemulla Sanjeewa’ and the remaining suspect has been arrested for providing the firearm.

The police also informed that these suspects would be interrogated under detention orders.

After considering the facts presented, Colombo Additional Magistrate Harshana Kekunawela permitted the police to conduct investigations into the suspects and ordered the police to report the progress to the court.

