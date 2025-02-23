No decision taken yet on police protection for MPs  Public Security Minister

February 23, 2025   04:51 pm

Minister of Public Security Ananda Wijepala says that the government has not yet made a decision regarding assigning police personnel to provide security to Members of Parliament (MPs).

He emphasized that there has been no change in the existing government policy regarding the security of MPs. 

Requests for police protection have been made by some members of Parliament, and the Speaker has informed the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) to review the situation and take appropriate action.

Meanwhile, some media outlets have reported that the government has decided to provide police protection to all MPs.

In response to a question from Ada Derana regarding that, Minister Wijepala stated that although a group of opposition MPs had made requests, no final decision had been made yet.

Furthermore, the Minister explained that the Secretary to the Ministry of Public Security has been directed to compile a report on the security threats faced by the MPs who have requested protection.

Minister Wijepala also stated that, after reviewing the reports, police protection will be provided to the relevant MPs only if necessary.

The Minister also emphasized that no requests for security have been made by any members of the ruling party.

Additionally, he mentioned that, given the current situation, instructions have been given to implement a special security program at the police station level to safeguard the homes of MPs and the events they attend.

