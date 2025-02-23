Sacred Tooth Relic exposition after Sinhala and Tamil New Year

February 23, 2025   05:23 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake says that a special exposition of the Sacred Tooth Relic of the Sri Dalada Maligawa in Kandy for the general public will be held after the upcoming Sinhala and Tamil New Year.

The President made this statement after visiting Sri Dalada Maligawa, also known as the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic, in Kandy this morning (23) to invoke blessings.

The President stated that he had discussed this with the Mahanayaka Thero of the Malwatta Chapter and the Mahanayaka Thero of the Asgiriya Chapter, and it was agreed to prepare the necessary arrangements with the intervention of the Governor of the Central Province, the Kandy District Secretary, government officials, and the ‘Diyawadana Nilame’ of the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic.

