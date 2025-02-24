Rainy weather expected in parts of the island

The Meteorology Department says rainy weather is expected over Northern, North-central, Eastern, Uva, and Central provinces and in Hambantota district, from tonight (24) for the next few days.

Showers will occur in Northern, North-central, Eastern, Uva, and Central provinces and in Hambantota district in the night.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts in the evening or night, the Met. Department said.

Fairly strong winds of 30-40 kmph can be expected at times over Northern, Eastern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Matale and Hambantota districts.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.