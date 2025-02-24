Suspect who provided firearm used in Kotahena shooting arrested

February 24, 2025   08:19 am

A suspect allegedly responsible for aiding and abetting the recent shooting incident in the Kotahena area, which claimed the life of one person, has been arrested by the Colombo North Divisional Crime Investigation Bureau.

The shooting, which was carried out by two individuals who arrived on a motorcycle, took place on February 21. 

Based on intelligence received, investigating officers apprehended the suspect last afternoon (23) at the ‘Methsanda Sevana’ housing complex in Modara.

The arrested individual is identified as a 28-year-old resident of Modara. 

Further investigations have revealed that he has close ties with an organized criminal and a drug trafficker operating from a foreign country.

According to police, the suspect transported the shooter from Colombo Fort to his wife’s residence in Kosgashandiya using his three-wheeler. 

He is also believed to have provided the firearm and ammunition used in the crime at that location.

Additionally, authorities have uncovered that the same suspect supplied the firearm used in a separate shooting incident and murder that occurred in Kotahena on February 10.

The suspect has been handed over to the Kotahena Police Station for further investigations.

