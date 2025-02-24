Govt. to introduce digital facility to resolve industrial sector issues - Minister

Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development, Sunil Handunnetti, has announced plans to introduce a new digital facility aimed at resolving issues in the industrial sector more efficiently at the district level.

Speaking at an event in Ratnapura, the minister emphasized that the initiative would allow industrialists to address their concerns within their respective districts, eliminating the need to travel to Colombo.

“If industries are located in villages, and if the Ministry of Industries is a place that provides services to the people, then those services should be provided at the district level,” Minister Handunnetti stated.

“Then the industrialists will not have to come to Colombo and struggle for it. After our future program is modernized and meets technology, we can solve problems right from the factory. We call it a method of solving problems from a single window.”

He also addressed the bureaucratic hurdles faced by entrepreneurs, noting that obtaining business approvals currently takes around one and a half years, often leading to bribery.

“It takes about one and a half years for someone to start a business to get permission. Otherwise, they have to give bribes,” he said.

“Instead of bribes, the government has increased the salaries of government officials. Therefore, they should work without taking bribes and without corruption.”

Minister Handunnetti further announced plans to digitize all government payments to enhance transparency and efficiency. He urged entrepreneurs to avoid paying bribes, emphasizing that doing so fuels corruption.

“To improve this further, we have decided to digitize all government payments. Therefore, we request entrepreneurs not to pay bribes to make their work easier.”

“They will accept bribes only if you give bribes,” he remarked.